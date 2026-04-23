Georgia embarks on Anaklia port active construction

Georgia has moved into the active construction phase of the Anaklia deep-sea port on the Black Sea coast, aiming to boost its role along the Middle Corridor, Georgia's Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Tamar Ioseliani said.

According to the minister, the transition to the construction phase follows the completion of preparatory works at the site.

She confirmed that the contractor, Belgium's Jan De Nul, a leading global maritime construction company, is set to begin full-scale operations at the site.

The initial stage will include the construction of a breakwater stretching about 1.38 km and dredging of the access channel to a depth of roughly 18 meters, enabling the future port to handle large-capacity vessels, according to Ioseliani.

The diplomat said the project forms part of a broader strategy to upgrade national infrastructure, including railways and highways, as well as to expand air connectivity through projects such as the planned Vaziani International Airport.

The Anaklia port is part of Georgia's efforts to strengthen its position as a logistics and transit hub along the Middle Corridor.