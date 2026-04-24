Vestnik Kavkaza

Upper Lars opened to all vehicles on Saturday

КПП Верхний Ларс
© Photo: Aleksander Kuznetsov/ Vestnik Kavkaza

All types of vehicles were permitted to pass through the Upper Lars checkpoint this evening.

The Georgian Military Highway is reopened to all vehicles on Saturday evening, the North Ossetian Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs.

According to the ministry's statement, vehicle traffic toward the Upper Lars checkpoint on the Russian-Georgian border has become safe, the Georgian Border Police has issued corresponding recommendations. Thus, all types of vehicles, including trucks, are permitted to pass.

The permit is valid for traffic in both directions until further notice. It took effect at 6:00 PM Moscow time.

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