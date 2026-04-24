Vestnik Kavkaza

US destroyer intercepts Iranian tanker

Корабль на рейде
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Washington reports that US Navy forces intercepted a tanker flying the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was heading to an Iranian port.

The Iranian tanker was intercepted by a US Navy destroyer, a statement issued by US Central Command (CENTCOM) reads.

According to the statement, as part of the US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, previously established by US President Donald Trump, the guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta intercepted the Iranian-flagged vessel, which was heading to a port in Iran.

In the statement, CENTCOM shows the oil tanker Herby, which is operated by the National Iranian Tanker Company.

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