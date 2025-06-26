Hungary to sign agreement with Turkey on Russian gas transit

26 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hungary plans to enter into agreements with Turkey that will ensure an increase in transit supplies of Russian gas via the Turkish Stream pipeline, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto said.

He recalled that the volume of natural gas supplies to Hungary via Turkey will hit the record once again in 2025. In 2024, it exceeded 7.5 bln cubic meters.

"This year will see even more, which is why we would like to conclude agreements now that will strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries in the long term, especially in the energy sector," Peter Szijjarto said.

He did not specify what the new agreements would stipulate.