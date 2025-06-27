Trump says trade deal signed with China

The U.S. and China have signed an agreement on trade, U.S. President Donald Trump said, hinting at a potentially significant deal with India soon.
"Well, we just signed with China yesterday, right? Just signed with China," Trump said.
According to him, the U.S. may sign a deal with India as well.
"We're having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India, a very big one, where we're going to open up India," Trump said.
However, he asserted that deals would not be made with every nation.
"We're not going to make deals with everybody". "Some we're just going to send them a letter, say thank you very much. You're going to pay 25, 35, 45%," Trump said.