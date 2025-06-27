Trump says trade deal signed with China

27 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. and China have signed an agreement on trade, U.S. President Donald Trump said, hinting at a potentially significant deal with India soon.

"Well, we just signed with China yesterday, right? Just signed with China," Trump said.

According to him, the U.S. may sign a deal with India as well.

"We're having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India, a very big one, where we're going to open up India," Trump said.

However, he asserted that deals would not be made with every nation.