Türkiye hit by two earthquakes in one day

1 Jul. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) recorded two earthquakes at 11:47 and at 12:57 local time, occurring in the Turkish province of Bursa.

The epicenter of seismic activity, which was felt in a number of provinces, including Istanbul, was the Gemlik district (Bursa).

The hypocenter of the earthquakes was located at a depth of 9.8 and 10.1 km.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that AFAD and other agencies are monitoring the situation. No damage or casualties have been reported.