Trump: Israel agrees to 60-day Gaza ceasefire terms

2 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel has agreed to the terms of a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, he wrote on Truth Social.

"My representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day ceasefire, during which time we will work with all parties to end the war," Trump said.

According to him, Egypt and Qatar will present a final proposal for resolving the conflict. The U.S. leader expressed hope that the Hamas movement "takes this deal, because it will not get better - It will only get worse."