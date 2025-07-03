Construction of solar power plant begins in Bilasuvar

3 Jul. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The construction of a solar power plant (SPP) has begun in the Bilasuvar region of Azerbaijan. The SPP is expected to become the largest in the country.

The construction area will cover more than 1,400 hectares, and the palnt's capacity will be about 445 MW.

As part of the project, the site preparation works are currently underway. Specialists from China, Türkiye, Spain and other countries are taking part in the work, but it is also planned to attract about 1,500 people from the Bilasuvar region.

It should be noted that the largest solar power plant is the Garadagh SPP, with a capacity of 230 MW.