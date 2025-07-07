Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold at European Championship

7 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the sixth day of the U20 European Freestyle Wrestling Championship held in Caorle, Italy, the first medalists of the tournament were determined.

Azerbaijani wrestler Vasif Baghirov (57 kg) claimed the European champion title after defeating Georgia’s Nika Zangaladze in a final bout. The Ganja-born athlete trailed 5:6 in the first half of the match but made a strong comeback to win 9:6.

Baghirov won silver at the same tournament last year.

In another final, Muradhan Omarov (79 kg), a representative of the wrestling school in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi, faced Georgia’s David Chetchelashvili. Omarov was unable to withstand his opponent’s pressure and lost 0:10, earning a silver medal.