Israel launches large-scale operation in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces are conducting a large-scale operation in southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure and militants, Israeli media reported.

The army is operating in the Beaufort Ridge and Saluki River area with the aim of dismantling Hezbollah capabilities and consolidating Israeli operational control in southern Lebanon.

The operation reportedly began several days ago and involves large ground forces units.

The IDF previously announced that its forces had crossed the Litani River and intensified strikes against Hezbollah north of it.

On Thursday, Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Israeli forces had seized control of a key strategic height north of the Litani River - the site of the Crusader fortress of Beaufort. He published a photo showing Israeli and Golani Brigade flags flying over the ruins.

"On the instructions of the Prime Minister and on my instructions, the IDF expanded its maneuvers in Lebanon, crossed the Litani River, and captured the Beaufort Ridge, one of the most important strategic points for protecting our communities in the Galilee and ensuring the safety of our troops",

Katz said.

The Defense Minister noted that Beaufort was first captured 44 years ago, in 1982, during Operation Peace for Galilee, and warned that anyone threatening Israeli citizens would inevitably lose strategic assets. According to Katz, the military campaign against Hezbollah is ongoing, and the IDF intends to completely destroy the organization.