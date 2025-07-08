Russian Foreign Ministry reveals details of Lavrov-Fidan meeting

8 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Hakan Fidan, reiterated their commitment to continuing efforts to promote political settlement of the existing conflicts and ease tensions in the region, the Russian foreign ministry said after their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brazil.

"The sides exchanged views on the current international situation and reiterated their commitment to further coordination between the two countries’ foreign ministries to ease tensions in the region and promote political settlement of the existing conflicts," the statement reads.

The ministers discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda, including the implementation of energy projects.

"The sides analyzed prospects for expanding cooperation in the context of the results of the 19th meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Turkish commission on trade and economic cooperation," the ministry said.

The ministers also exchanged views on a range of topical international and regional problems.