Trump complains about slow pace of negotiations with Iran

The progress of US-Iranian talks is extremely slow, US President Donald Trump said.

"Slowly but surely we're getting, I think, what we want",

Donald Trump said, describing the Iranian side as "tough negotiators".

According to him, the negotiation process is proceeding slowly as a result.

Trump also did not rule out a return to military action against Iran if Washington and Tehran fail to reach a deal.

He noted there is no rush, acknowledging that while a deal would bring down gasoline prices, rushing too much could lead to a bad agreement.

"We are making a great deal; otherwise we'll just go back and finish it off militarily',

Donald Trump said.

He added that he would still prefer a peaceful resolution to the isue.