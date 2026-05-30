Trump complains about slow pace of negotiations with Iran

The progress of US-Iranian talks is extremely slow, US President Donald Trump said.
"Slowly but surely we're getting, I think, what we want",
Donald Trump said, describing the Iranian side as "tough negotiators".
According to him, the negotiation process is proceeding slowly as a result.
Trump also did not rule out a return to military action against Iran if Washington and Tehran fail to reach a deal.
He noted there is no rush, acknowledging that while a deal would bring down gasoline prices, rushing too much could lead to a bad agreement.
"We are making a great deal; otherwise we'll just go back and finish it off militarily',
Donald Trump said.
He added that he would still prefer a peaceful resolution to the isue.