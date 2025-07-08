Azerbaijan Railways and Chinese companies enhancing partnership

8 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A delegation from Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) held meetings with major Chinese transport and logistics companies on July 7 as part of their working visit to China.

During talks with China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Vice President Fang Feng and Zhuzhou Locomotive Plant Chairman Wang Qiaoling, ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov emphasized the importance of expanding the locomotive fleet to support safe and reliable cargo transport, especially given Azerbaijan’s growing role in international logistics, and also highlighted the need to deepen cooperation with CRRC, Trend reported.

The meetings discussed the implementation of an agreement for the purchase of 7 new locomotives, training programs for ADY specialists, technical solutions, production capabilities, and experience exchange.

A meeting was also held with the head of the Lianyungang Port, Wang Gui Zhao, at which it was emphasized that the cooperation of the ADY with this port is of great importance for the development of transport links between the East and the West, especially within the Middle Corridor.

Besides, it was pointed out that the Baku International Sea Port has been officially integrated into ADY’s structure, enabling better coordination of port and rail operations and offering comprehensive logistics services. The port currently handles 15 million tons of cargo annually, including 150,000 TEU containers, with future plans to increase capacity to 25 million tons and 500,000 TEUs.

It was also noted that cargo transportation volumes between China and Azerbaijan are on the rise. In 2024, 287 block trains arrived from China, and in the first half of this year alone, the number has already reached 199. As a result, establishing regular rail service along the Lianyungang–Baku route is considered a key priority.

The meeting also discussed prospects for increasing cargo transportation volumes along the Middle Corridor, expanding container transportation and agreeing on an action plan to increase transportation.

The ADY delegation’s visit to China will continue until July 11, according to the report.