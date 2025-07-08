Putin discusses Russia-Uzbekistan relations with Mirziyoyev

8 Jul. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the press service of the head of the republic reported.

The two heads of state discussed issues of developing and strengthening bilateral relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance.

Special attention was paid to the practical implementation of high-level agreements in trade and economic cooperation.

Putin and Mirziyoyev emphasized the importance of continuing work and interaction to increase trade turnover, expand contacts, promote projects, and humanitarian exchange.

The parties also noted the need to prepare and ensure the effectiveness of the upcoming meeting of the Council of Regions of Russia and Uzbekistan scheduled for this autumn.

In conclusion, the presidents of the two states exchanged views on the international agenda and reviewed the schedule of upcoming events.