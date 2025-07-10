Aliyev and Pashinyan agree to continue confidence-building measures between Baku and Yerevan

10 Jul. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a press release following the talks between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Abu Dhabi.

According to the press release, the two leaders discussed different aspects of Azerbaijan-Armenia inter-state normalization agenda.

"It was confirmed that bilateral negotiations represent the most efficient format to address all issues concerning the normalization process, and on this basis, it was agreed to continue such result-oriented dialogue," the ministry said.

Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan also agreed to continue bilateral negotiations and confidence-building measures between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The meeting ended with both leaders thanking UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for providing a warm welcome and ensuring the smooth organisation of the bilateral discussions.