Kobakhidze: Georgian Dream to win elections in all municipalities

10 Jul. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The municipal elections that Georgia will hold in three months will result in a comprehensive victory for the ruling Georgian Dream, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated.

"Georgian Dream will win both mayoral and city council elections (sakrebulo) in all 64 municipalities",

Kobakhidze said.

In addition to Georgian Dream, three more opposition parties will take part in the elections scheduled for October 4: "Lelo for Georgia", "Gakharia for Georgia" and "New Political Center - Girchi".

The Prime Minister expressed the opinion that the election results would not be affected by the opposition's final decision regarding participation, suggesting such choices would be ultimately be determined by their patrons rather than themselves.