First residents return to Khanyurdu and Tezebina villages in Azerbaijan's Khojaly region

14 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first groups of former internally displaced persons are returning to the Azerbaijani villages of Khanyurdu and Tezebina in the Khojaly district.

The families, previously temporarily settled in hostels, sanatoriums, children's camps, unfinished and administrative buildings in various regions of the republic, left for their native lands from the Garadagh district of Baku on July 14.

At this stage, 61 families (247 people) are returning to Khojaly.

Earlier, it was reported that after the completion of repair and restoration works in 8 villages of Khojaly district (Ballija, Khanyurdu, Tezebina, Dashbulag, Badara, Seyidbeyli, Khanabad, and Shushakend), a phased resettlement process will begin in 2025.