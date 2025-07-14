Iran to respond to Europe’s initiative on renewing sanctions

14 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran will provide a reciprocal response to the Eurotroika’s (the UK, Germany and France) initiative to activate the snapback mechanism, allowing for the return of all UN Security Council sanctions against Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"European countries which are constantly trying to use this mechanism in their interests have themselves blatantly violated their obligations under the JCPOA and failed to meet their commitments, therefore they have no legal or ethical grounds to activate this mechanism," Esmaeil Baghaei said.

According to the diplomat, Iran will provide an appropriate response should the Eurotroika activate the snapback mechanism.

European diplomats met with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva to discuss Iran's nuclear programme on June 20.