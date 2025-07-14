Russian government to invest 15 bln rubles in new glamping hotels

The Russian government will invest 15 billion rubles in modular accommodation facilities, including for camping and glamping, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.
In the past three years, 20 billion rubles have been disbursed to 65 regions, and 13,000 rooms have been built, he said.
"Now, we are allocating 15 billion rubles this year and in the next two years. That will go to 55 Russian constituent territories, including the new Russian regions, where more than 10,000 extra rooms will be built, including in the new regions," Mishustin said.