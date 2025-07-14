14 Jul. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the south of Syria, clashes occurred between the Druze and units of government forces. According to preliminary information, more than 30 people were killed, about 100 were injured, the media reports.

"The Syrian Ministry of Internal Affairs confirms more than 30 people were killed and about 100 were injured as a result of these clashes, with casualties reportedly including children and members of the security forces",

the Associated Press reported.

It should be noted that events are unfolding in the region of As-Suwayda. Israel, which supports the Druze, struck armored vehicles of the Syrian government forces.

Let us recall that in the spring of this year, the situation in Syria between the new Damascus and various religious groups escalated. In particular, clashes occurred between the Druze and government military formations. Tel Aviv declared its support for the Druze.