Azerbaijan's Aghdam region cleared of mines by 51%, Fizuli - by 67%

15 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Restoration and construction works in Aghdam city are progressing rapidly, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts Emin Huseynov said at the conference organized by the Prosecutor General’s Office in Aghdam.

The Special Representative provided information on the demining work carried out in the liberated areas.

"51.24% of the Aghdam district, 67.76% of the Fuzuli district, and 7.56% of the Khojavend district have been cleared of mines," Huseynov said.

He said that 16 highways spanning nearly 594 km, one railway stretching 47.1 km, an international airport, 8 bus stations, 4 water reservoirs, 6 water canals, and a main gas pipeline have been constructed in the liberated territories over the past eight months.