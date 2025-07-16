Trump says unnecessary holding urgent talks with Iran

16 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump announced he believed it was not necessary to resort to urgent measures for holding another round of talks with Tehran on Iran's nuclear program.

"They want to talk. I'm in no rush to talk. And they would like to talk. I'm in no rush to talk, because we obliterated their site," Trump said.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, the U.S. president noted Iran would have to start all over.