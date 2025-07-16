Pashinyan announces Yerevan's intention to leave CSTO

16 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia's withdrawal from the CSTO is more likely than the resumption of its membership.

"The likelihood of Armenia leaving the CSTO is higher than the likelihood of our membership in the CSTO being unfrozen," Nikol Pashinyan said.

Earlier today, Armenia has requested to become a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

In June, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that Yerevan did not pay its 2024 membership fee to the CSTO.

According to Moscow, leaving the CSTO or participating in it is Yerevan’s sovereign decision, but Armenia’s membership in the organization benefits it greatly.