Aghdam's Kangarli welcomes new citizens

17 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the next groups of former internally displaced persons are returning to the Azerbaijani village of Kangarli in the Aghdam district.

The families, previously temporarily settled in hostels, sanatoriums, children's camps, unfinished and administrative buildings in various regions of the republic, left for their native lands from the Garadagh district of Baku on July 17.

At this stage, 43 families, or 176 people, are returning to Kangarli, Trend reported.

Currently, more than 43,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.