Syria ready to fight for freedom of its people

17 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa said protecting Druze citizens and their rights is "our priority".

In his first televised statement after powerful Israeli air strikes on Damascus, Sharaa addressed Druze citizens saying "we reject any attempt to drag you into hands of an external party".

"The Syrian people are not afraid of war and are ready to fight if their dignity is threatened," Ahmed al-Sharaa said.

Israel's airstrikes blew up part of Syria's defence ministry and hit near the presidential palace as it vowed to destroy forces attacking Druze in southern Syria and demanded they withdraw.