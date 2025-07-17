China's CIPS payment system to operate in Georgia

17 Jul. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Governor of the National Bank of Georgia Natia Turnava had a meeting with the President of China's Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) Fu Huang.

The negotiations focused on granting Georgian financial institutions expanded access to China's CIPS payment network.

According to Natia Turnava, the country's payment and settlement systems are constantly evolving, and partnership with the Chinese CIPS will optimize transfers, payments, and transactions between Georgia and China. This measure will also help strengthen Georgia's role in the Middle Corridor.