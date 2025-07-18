CIS Secretary General calls Azerbaijan's absence from Economic Council temporary

18 Jul. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani delegation is absent from the meeting of the CIS Economic Council, which is taking place in Moscow today. CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev expressed hope that this is a temporary episode.

Lebedev noted the absence of any formal complaints from Baku towards the CIS. Azerbaijan did not provide any reasons for the delegation's non-arrival at the meeting, he added.

"We have received no notification, but I sincerely hope that the situation will return to its previous course and Azerbaijan will resume its active participation in integration cooperation. At least, we have been assured of this by both the President and the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan",

Sergey Lebedev said.

According to Lebedev, the CIS sincerely hopes that this is "a temporary episode and everything will normalize over time", TASS reports.