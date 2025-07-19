Plane from Istanbul makes emergency landing in Tashkent

19 Jul. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan Airlines plane en route stanbul-Tashkent did not reach the capital of Uzbekistan. It made an emergency landing at the airport of Uzbek Urgench.

Today, in the sky over Urgench, Uzbekistan, a new person was born. The flight attendants of flight HY282 of the country's national Uzbekistan Airways had to deliver the baby.

As soon as the premature birth started, the aircraft commander decided to make an emergency landing at the Urgench airport. The flight attendants being prepared for such an emergency were accompanied by two doctors on board, and together delivered the seven-month-old baby.