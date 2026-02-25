US issues new Iran-related sanctions

The U.S. Treasury Department announced a new round of sanctions targeting Iran’s individuals, entities, vessels and weapons procurement networks.

Among other things, the sanctions targeted 12 shadow fleet vessels and their owners or operators.

"The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned individuals, entities, and vessels enabling illicit Iranian petroleum sales and Iran’s ballistic missile and advanced conventional weapons (ACW) production, as part of Treasury’s ongoing campaign of maximum pressure on Iran," the statement reads.

Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control also targeted multiple networks that enable Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics to secure the precursor materials and machinery required for ballistic missile and other weapons production, the department said.