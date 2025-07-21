Israel destroys nearly 3-km-long radicals’ tunnel in Gaza

21 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli military has destroyed a 2.7-m-long tunnel used by radicals in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said.

"Combat Engineering troops of the 401st Brigade located and dismantled underground terror tunnels in the Jabaliya area, measuring 2.7 km in length and approximately 20 meters in depth," the statement reads.

According to the IDF, the troops are expanding ground activities in the Jabaliya area and are operating against terrorist organizations in the area.