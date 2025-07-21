Türkiye expects EU to remove barriers to European integration

21 Jul. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye expects the EU to immediately remove political barriers to its integration process, President Erdoğan declared.

"Türkiye's accession talks to the EU should not wait a single day to be revived and moved forward. These events must take place now",

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

The President of Türkiye also confirmed the country’s commitment to membership in the organization.

"Political barriers against Türkiye must be removed urgently. We expect that EU countries will maintain relations (with us) on a fair and equal basis",

the Turkish leader said.

Let us recall that negotiations on Türkiye's accession to the EU began in October 2005.