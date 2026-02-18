The Russian Navy, which is conducting joint naval training exercise with China in the Strait of Hormuz, may affect U.S. plans to attack Iran, The War Zone reports.

"Experts we spoke with say the presence of a small number of Russian and Chinese ships in the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman does not pose a significant threat to U.S. interests, but could complicate efforts to attack Iran," The War Zone reported.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the joint naval exercises between Russia and Iran are scheduled events that were arranged prior to the recent escalation in the Middle East.

Today, the Iranian Navy announced the commencement of joint exercises with Russia. These maneuvers occur amid escalating regional tensions, as the U.S. continues to bolster its forces in the Middle East with increasing reinforcements.