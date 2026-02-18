US approves coordination committee between PA and Board of Peace

The U.S. has approved the establishment of a coordination committee between the Palestinian Authority and the Board of Peace, The Times of Israel reported.

The committee will formalize ties between the PA and the Board of Peace, which is overseeing the postwar reconstruction of Gaza. PA Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa is representing Ramallah on the panel and Gaza High Representative Nickolay Mladenov is representing the Board of Peace, the two officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The creation of the panel is something of a compromise for the PA, which has been seeking to gain membership on the Board of Peace, particularly in light of Israel’s representation on the body made up of world leaders and headed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The PA has already been in contact with Mladenov and other members of the Board of Peace’s Gaza Executive Board, so the practical significance of the new committee is minimal. However, the PA is seeking to gain influence over decision-making regarding Gaza’s reconstruction, given that Ramallah’s assistance will be needed in order for it to succeed.

Moreover, the PA has access to land registration documents in Gaza, which will be needed in order to compensate property owners if their land is used for reconstruction projects being advanced by the Board of Peace.

Israel and the U.S. have opposed a more high-profile role for the PA in Gaza, arguing that Ramallah first needs to undergo significant reforms.