First group of former IDPs arrives in village of Khanabad in Khojaly district

More than 150 former internally displaced persons (IDPs) arrived in the village today, marking the first group to return to Khanabad, in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district.

Upon arrival, the returnees were presented with the keys to their new apartments. The group consists of 38 families, totalling 154 people, who had been living in various regions of Azerbaijan for many years.

The relocation is part of the ongoing "Great Return" initiative, which aims to gradually repopulate Azerbaijan's liberated territories.