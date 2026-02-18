Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia-NATO contacts can take place if necessary - Grushko

Russia and NATO can establish contacts if necessary, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

According to him, if necessary, the contacts between Russia and NATO can take place.

The diplomat noted that communication between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance were maintained at the military level, adding that these discussions were confidential.

"Such communication was carried out as needed. At the military level, at a fairly high level. I can simply say that they were conducted. Whenever there was a need," Grushko said.

