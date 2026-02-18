Moscow to continue supporting Iran on nuclear issue - Grushko

Russia has never deviated and does not intend to deviate in the future from its position in support of Iran's development of peaceful nuclear technology, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"As for Russia's position on the international stage, you know that we have always firmly defended the Iranian people's right to independent development, including in the field of peaceful nuclear technology. We have never deviated from this position and do not intend to do so," Grushko said.

In addition, he emphasized that relations between Russia and Iran "are based on long historical experience." The diplomat noted that Moscow and Tehran have a strategic partnership agreement.