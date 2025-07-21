Hakan Fidan and Abbas Araghchi hold phone talks

21 Jul. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish and Iranian Foreign Ministers, Hakan Fidan and Abbas Araghchi, held telephone talks regarding the upcoming negotiations on the Iranian nuclear issue in Istanbul along with the events in Gaza.

"Today, Fidan had a telephone conversation with Araghchi. During the conversation, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the events in Syria, as well as the nuclear negotiations that will take place in Istanbul on Friday were discussed",

a diplomatic source at the Turkish Foreign Ministry reported.

Earlier, the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Ismail Bagai, confirmed that Tehran would hold talks with the diplomats of the European trio of the UK, France, and Germany (EU3) in Istanbul, RIA Novosti reports.

Let us recall that European countries has set a deadline for nuclear negotiations. Failure to reach an agreement by summer's end will trigger renewed sanctions against Iran, according to the position of the EU3.