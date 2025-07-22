Iran may hold talks with U.S. if the main condition met

22 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tehran admits the possibility of holding direct talks with Washington on the Iranian nuclear program in the future if the U.S. deals with Iran on an equal footing, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Fox News.

"Not for the time being, but maybe in the future. Everything depends on whether the United States is ready to deal with Iran on an equal footing, on mutual respect and on mutual interests," Araghchi said.

According to him, Iran is "very skeptical with Americans right now" after the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program "didn't become a successful story, didn't become a successful experience".