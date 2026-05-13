US Congress fails once again to pass resolution to end Iran war

U.S. Senate Republicans blocked the latest Democratic-led ​effort to end the Iran war until it is authorized by Congress, but the measure edged ‌closer to passage as a third Republican voted to advance the bill.

The Senate voted 50-49 not to advance the war powers resolution, nearly along party lines. Three Republicans joined every Democrat but one in backing the measure sponsored by Senator Jeff Merkley of ​Oregon.

It was the seventh time this year that President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans in the Senate had ​blocked similar resolutions.

The vote was the first in the Senate since the conflict hit a 60-day deadline on May 1 ​for Trump to come to Congress about the war. Trump declared then that a ceasefire had "terminated" hostilities against Iran.