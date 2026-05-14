Nearly a thousand tons of wheat to be shipped via Azerbaijan to Armenia

Another shipment of wheat is set to be sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan on Friday.

The train will depart from Azerbaijan Railways' Bilajari station with a total of 14 cars, delivering 977 tons of wheat.

The route will take the train through Boyuk-Kyasik station and then via Georgia before reaching Armenia.

Nearly a week ago, on May 7, aluminum from Russia was shipped to Armenia via Azerbaijan for the first time, along with nine cars of Russian grain and two cars of aluminum departing from Bilajari station.

Restrictions on cargo transit through Azerbaijan to Armenia were lifted in the fall