Turkmenistan becomes ICESCO observer

Turkmenistan has officially been granted observer status within the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), the country's official newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan reported.

Ashgabat received the status during the 15th session of the ICESCO General Conference, held in Kazan on the opening day of the KazanForum business program.

The plenary session brought together representatives from 30 countries as well as observer states, with over 20 delegations participating online.

ICESCO is a specialized intergovernmental organization operating under the auspices of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, with 53 countries participating in its work.