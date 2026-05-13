Seven Azerbaijani karate fighters crowned European champions

Azerbaijani karate fighters delivered an impressive performance at the European Fudokan Championship held in Romania’s Sfântu Gheorghe city, securing nine medals, including seven gold medals.

Babek Galamzade claimed the European title in senior individual kumite, while Elmir Kazimzade, Gorkhmaz Safarli, Ravan Shirinov, Elton Aliyev, Mehdi Abdullayev, and Tahir Alakbarov also became champions in their categories. Ali Hajiyev earned silver, while Aykhan Pirguluyev earned bronze.

The European Championship brought together 985 athletes from 22 different countries.