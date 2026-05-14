Azerbaijan's transit traffic increased 2,5-fold in 6 years

Transit traffic through Azerbaijan has grown 2.5 times over the past six years, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Javid Gurbanov announced at the 18th TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission meeting in Astana.

Gurbanov reported that total transit volume reached 14.3 million tons last year, the figure which is 2.5 times higher than the 2019 level.

"Of this volume, approximately 4.7 million tons were transported along the Middle Corridor, confirming its growing role in ensuring regional connectivity",

Javid Gurbanov said.

According to the Deputy Minister, the modernization of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway has been completed. As a result, its capacity has increased from 1 million to 5 million tons per year.