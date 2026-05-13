Cuba runs out of diesel and fuel oil

Cuba has completely run out of diesel and fuel oil, Cuba's Minister of Energy and Mines Vicente de la O Levy said.

“We have absolutely no fuel (oil), and absolutely no diesel,” Vicente de la O Levy said.

He called the situation in Cuba "acute and critical." Fuel shortages have caused extended power outages across the country. Fuel oil is a product derived from crude oil distillation used to generate heat or power.

The minister noted that 50% of all electricity generated comes from renewable sources.

According to the minister, 100,000 tons of Russian oil has been the only fuel supply to Cuba since December 2025, but this only lasted until the end of April. The U.S. energy blockade has also negatively impacted the condition of power plants as the inability to obtain spare parts has led to breakdowns and wear of critical components having become more frequent.

The minister said blackouts had increased dramatically across Havana, with many neigbhourhoods in the capital without light for up to 22 hours a day.

The national grid, De la O Levy said, was operating entirely on domestic crude oil, natural gas and renewable energy.

Cuba has installed 1,300 megawatts of solar power over the past two years, but much of that capacity is lost to grid instability amid the fuel shortages, he said, reducing efficiency and output.

He said Cuba continued negotiations to import fuel despite the blockade, but said rising global oil and transportation prices amid the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran were further complicating that effort.

The situation in Cuba has deteriorated sharply since late January 2026, after the US administration announced measures aimed at a complete blockade of fuel supplies to the island. The energy situation has become critical: the national power grid failed three times in March, most recently on March 21, resulting in long periods of power outages throughout the country.

Cuba is experiencing a severe shortage of gasoline and diesel fuel. Some foreign airlines have announced the suspension of flights to the republic due to the lack of jet fuel at its airports, which is necessary for refueling aircraft.