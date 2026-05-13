Armenia not to join EU sanctions against Russia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Armenia will not impose sanctions on Russia, but will also avoid any actions that could expose Yerevan to international sanctions.

“We said that we will not join the sanctions regime. At the same time, we will not take steps that could lead us to come under sanctions. We said this directly to both our Russian colleagues and to the Europeans: we do not want to take any steps against Russia. But we have a line: if we understand that because of a certain step we could fall under sanctions, we will not take it,” Pashinyan said.

The PM stressed that Armenia would not take any steps to help bypass the restrictions, precisely so that it would not itself become a target of sanctions.

Pashinyan also recalled that concerns within the EU over possible sanctions circumvention by Armenia had been raised, but said Yerevan had invited European representatives to verify compliance. As a result, it was confirmed in writing that the country is not violating anti-Russian sanctions.