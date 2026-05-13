Shoigu calls on UN to resolve Middle East crisis

The current Middle East crisis, triggered by the US and Israeli military campaign against Iran, requires active UN involvement, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries in Bishkek.

He specifically called on the UN World Food Programme to participate in the crisis' resolution.

"Returning to the World Food Program, I think that given what's happening in the Persian Gulf, they should be the first to stand with signs saying, 'Stop it, stop it, stop it'",

Shoigu stated.

According to Shoigu, falling food production and reserves pose a global threat due to fertilizer shortages caused by the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.

This could potentially leave around 45 million people below the minimum food security level, Shoigu emphasized.