Israel strikes 65 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

The Israeli military has carried out strikes on 65 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces.

The IDF also reported that two dozen armed militants were killed during the operation.

"Over the past 24 hours, the IDF struck 65 Hezbollah targets in several areas of southern Lebanon and killed 20 Hezbollah terrorists",

the IDF Press Service said.

The strikes targeted militant infrastructure, including weapons depots, observation posts, and command centers.