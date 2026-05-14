Tehran ready to discuss export of enriched uranium to Russia with Moscow

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has confirmed that Tehran is prepared to hold talks with Moscow regarding the export of enriched uranium to Russia, though the discussion will take place at a later time.

"Discussions on this topic with the Russian side will take place later, not now",

Araghchi said.

According to Araghchi, the matter was raised during a recent meeting between Iran's Foreign Minister and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The export of 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium from Iran was included in the American peace proposals.