UN highly values Baku's activity on international stage

The United Nations hails Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to promote multilateralism, international cooperation and inclusive participation at the global level, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in his message to the participants of the First General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform.

The UN Secretary-General’s message was read out by Igor Garafulic, UN Resident Coordinator ad interim in Azerbaijan.

Guterres mentioned that the Global South NGO Platform plays the role of an important mechanism for global solidarity, dialogue, and partnership.

The Assembly's focus is on inclusive urban development, climate resilience, and sustainable governance reflects the realities facing cities in the Global South in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals," the statement reads.

The message also highlighted the importance of fulfilling global commitments and leaving no one behind in promoting inclusive development, strengthening resilience, enhancing effective multilateralism and cooperation, especially in terms of supporting the Global South.