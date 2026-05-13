Tokayev and Erdoğan strengthen Astana-Ankara ties

The leaders of Kazakhstan and Türkiye have signed a Declaration of Eternal Friendship and Enhanced Strategic Partnership, along with a number of bilateral documents, the Akorda press service reported.

The documents were signed during negotiations at the sixth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council of Kazakhstan and Türkiye in Astana.

Agreements at state, intergovernmental, and interdepartmental levels were also concluded, according to an official statement.

These include documents in the fields of culture, education, healthcare, economic partnership, and investment.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was on a state visit to Kazakhstan from May 13 to 14 at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.